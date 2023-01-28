Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 186,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

