Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

