Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

