Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $310,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

