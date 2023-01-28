Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after buying an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.39 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

