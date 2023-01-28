Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

