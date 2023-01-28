Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

