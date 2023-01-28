EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. EQT has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

