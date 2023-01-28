Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
