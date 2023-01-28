Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 3,731,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.