Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

ENPH opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.97 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

