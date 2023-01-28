Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$21.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock opened at C$23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

