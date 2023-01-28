Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $12.49 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $158,928.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00090507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00059175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026063 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,822,825 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

