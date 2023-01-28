Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$60.00.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at C$54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.20. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The firm has a market cap of C$110.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

