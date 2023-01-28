Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.84 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

