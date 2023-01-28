Emocoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.17 or 0.28216490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00589721 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.