Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.26. 16,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 408,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.