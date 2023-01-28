Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $37.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ELV opened at $492.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.26. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.50 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.84.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.