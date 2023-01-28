EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.