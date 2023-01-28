Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %
EDUC stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
