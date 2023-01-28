Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %

EDUC stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

