Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

