Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ETW stock remained flat at $8.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,196. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
