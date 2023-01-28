Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETW stock remained flat at $8.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,196. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

