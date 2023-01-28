Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
EVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 48,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.87.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.