Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 48,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

