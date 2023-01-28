easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Raised to GBX 410

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESYJY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 380 ($4.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $520.63.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

