Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.27-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,317.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 159,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

