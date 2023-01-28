Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.27-9.06 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.