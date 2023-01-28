Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 430.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

