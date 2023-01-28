Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.
