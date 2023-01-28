Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

