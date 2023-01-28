EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. EAC has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $4,459.35 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0347976 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,221.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

