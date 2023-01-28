Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BROS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -246.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

