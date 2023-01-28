Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 13.0 %

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.