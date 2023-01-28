Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 13.0 %

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

