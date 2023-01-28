Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $463.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.