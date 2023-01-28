Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $463.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

