DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

