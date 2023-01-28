Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.