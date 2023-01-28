Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

