Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
