Diageo plc (DGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30.83 on April 13th

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diageo Stock Performance

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,444.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,701.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Insider Activity at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

