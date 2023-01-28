Dharmesh Shah Sells 5,281 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.84. 1,138,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

