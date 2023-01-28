Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,841,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.