Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

