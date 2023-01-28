Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.31 ($22.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.98.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

