Desjardins Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to C$179.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

