DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,696.58

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $13,696.58 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

