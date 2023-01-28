Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 128.71 ($1.59).

Deliveroo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 93.38 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.05.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

