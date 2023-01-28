Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Delic Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of DELCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Delic has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

