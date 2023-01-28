Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 43,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 171.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 439,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 143,647 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 217.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 229,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.