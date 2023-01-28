Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 43,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
