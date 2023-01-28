Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Tops $0.0700 on Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and $828,044.42 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07019048 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,511,344.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

