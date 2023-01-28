DEI Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $3,502.18 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00384694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.