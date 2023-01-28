Defira (FIRA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,775.14

Defira (FIRA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Defira has a market cap of $67.32 million and approximately $9,775.14 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Defira Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.06743904 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,764.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

