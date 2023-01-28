DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $855.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00242182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00103472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00040015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,889,784 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

