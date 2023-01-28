Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

